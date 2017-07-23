FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
14 days ago
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings
July 23, 2017 / 4:24 PM / 14 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    July 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, July 23
SCR Altach     3 Austria Vienna       0  
Sturm Graz     3 SKN St. Polten       2  
Saturday, July 22
LASK Linz      3 FC Flyeralarm Admira 0  
Rapid Vienna   2 Mattersburg          2  
RZ Pellets WAC 0 Salzburg             2  
  Standings            P W D L F A Pts 
1 SCR Altach           1 1 0 0 3 0 3   
1 LASK Linz            1 1 0 0 3 0 3   
-------------------------
3 Salzburg             1 1 0 0 2 0 3   
4 Sturm Graz           1 1 0 0 3 2 3   
-------------------------
5 Rapid Vienna         1 0 1 0 2 2 1   
5 Mattersburg          1 0 1 0 2 2 1   
-------------------------
7 SKN St. Poelten      1 0 0 1 2 3 0   
8 RZ Pellets WAC       1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
9 Austria Vienna       1 0 0 1 0 3 0   
9 FC Flyeralarm Admira 1 0 0 1 0 3 0   
1-2: Champions League preliminary round      
3-4: Europa League preliminary round         
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup

