UPDATE 2-Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings

July 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 23 SCR Altach 3 Austria Vienna 0 Sturm Graz 3 SKN St. Polten 2 Saturday, July 22 LASK Linz 3 FC Flyeralarm Admira 0 Rapid Vienna 2 Mattersburg 2 RZ Pellets WAC 0 Salzburg 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 SCR Altach 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 1 LASK Linz 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 ------------------------- 3 Salzburg 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 4 Sturm Graz 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 ------------------------- 5 Rapid Vienna 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 5 Mattersburg 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 ------------------------- 7 SKN St. Poelten 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 8 RZ Pellets WAC 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 9 Austria Vienna 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 9 FC Flyeralarm Admira 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup