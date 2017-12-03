FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings
#World Football
December 3, 2017 / 5:22 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 3   
Austria Vienna       1 Salzburg       1  
Saturday, December 2 
SCR Altach           1 Sturm Graz     2  
FC Flyeralarm Admira 1 SKN St. Polten 0  
RZ Pellets WAC       0 Rapid Vienna   0  
Mattersburg          1 LASK Linz      0  
   Standings            P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Salzburg             18 12 5 1  40 14 41  
2  Sturm Graz           18 13 2 3  36 21 41  
-------------------------
3  Rapid Vienna         18 8  6 4  28 22 30  
4  FC Flyeralarm Admira 18 8  4 6  31 31 28  
-------------------------
5  Austria Vienna       18 6  5 7  29 28 23  
-------------------------
6  LASK Linz            18 6  5 7  23 22 23  
7  SCR Altach           18 6  4 8  22 25 22  
8  Mattersburg          18 4  5 9  19 30 17  
9  RZ Pellets WAC       18 3  6 9  16 25 15  
-------------------------
10 SKN St. Polten       18 1  4 13 11 37 7   
1-2: Champions League preliminary round      
3-4: Europa League preliminary round         
5:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
10:  Relegation play-off

