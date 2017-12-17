Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings

Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, December 17 Austria Vienna 1 Sturm Graz 0 Saturday, December 16 FC Flyeralarm Admira 3 SCR Altach 1 Salzburg 0 LASK Linz 0 SKN St. Polten 0 Rapid Vienna 5 Mattersburg 5 RZ Pellets WAC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sturm Graz 20 14 2 4 39 24 44 2 Salzburg 20 12 7 1 40 14 43 ------------------------- 3 Rapid Vienna 20 9 7 4 35 24 34 4 FC Flyeralarm Admira 20 9 4 7 35 34 31 ------------------------- 5 LASK Linz 20 7 6 7 25 23 27 ------------------------- 6 Austria Vienna 20 7 5 8 30 29 26 7 SCR Altach 20 7 4 9 24 28 25 8 Mattersburg 20 5 6 9 26 33 21 9 RZ Pellets WAC 20 3 7 10 17 30 16 ------------------------- 10 SKN St. Polten 20 1 4 15 13 45 7 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation play-off