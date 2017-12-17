FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
UK business insolvency risk rises as Brexit approaches
Economy
UK business insolvency risk rises as Brexit approaches
Shocked Gatlin sacks coach after doping claim
sport
Shocked Gatlin sacks coach after doping claim
Pictures of the year
Pictures
Pictures of the year
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
December 17, 2017 / 5:23 PM / 2 days ago

Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 17  
Austria Vienna       1 Sturm Graz     0  
Saturday, December 16
FC Flyeralarm Admira 3 SCR Altach     1  
Salzburg             0 LASK Linz      0  
SKN St. Polten       0 Rapid Vienna   5  
Mattersburg          5 RZ Pellets WAC 1  
   Standings            P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Sturm Graz           20 14 2 4  39 24 44  
2  Salzburg             20 12 7 1  40 14 43  
-------------------------
3  Rapid Vienna         20 9  7 4  35 24 34  
4  FC Flyeralarm Admira 20 9  4 7  35 34 31  
-------------------------
5  LASK Linz            20 7  6 7  25 23 27  
-------------------------
6  Austria Vienna       20 7  5 8  30 29 26  
7  SCR Altach           20 7  4 9  24 28 25  
8  Mattersburg          20 5  6 9  26 33 21  
9  RZ Pellets WAC       20 3  7 10 17 30 16  
-------------------------
10 SKN St. Polten       20 1  4 15 13 45 7   
1-2: Champions League preliminary round      
3-4: Europa League preliminary round         
5:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
10:  Relegation play-off

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.