Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings
#World Football
October 29, 2017 / 5:22 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 29
RZ Pellets WAC 0 Sturm Graz           2  
Saturday, October 28
LASK Linz      2 Austria Vienna       2  
Rapid Vienna   1 FC Flyeralarm Admira 0  
Salzburg       2 SCR Altach           0  
Mattersburg    1 SKN St. Polten       1  
   Standings            P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Sturm Graz           13 10 1 2  27 14 31  
2  Salzburg             13 8  4 1  26 10 28  
-------------------------
3  Rapid Vienna         13 7  4 2  23 16 25  
4  Austria Vienna       13 5  4 4  23 19 19  
-------------------------
5  FC Flyeralarm Admira 13 5  3 5  24 23 18  
-------------------------
6  LASK Linz            13 4  5 4  16 16 17  
7  SCR Altach           13 4  4 5  14 17 16  
8  RZ Pellets WAC       13 3  3 7  15 21 12  
9  Mattersburg          13 1  5 7  14 25 8   
-------------------------
10 SKN St. Poelten      13 0  3 10 9  30 3   
1-2: Champions League preliminary round      
3-4: Europa League preliminary round         
5:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
10:  Relegation play-off

