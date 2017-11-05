UPDATE 1-Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings

Nov 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 5 Austria Vienna 1 Mattersburg 3 SKN St. Polten 1 Salzburg 3 Saturday, November 4 SCR Altach 2 LASK Linz 4 FC Flyeralarm Admira 0 RZ Pellets WAC 0 Sturm Graz 0 Rapid Vienna 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sturm Graz 14 10 2 2 27 14 32 2 Salzburg 14 9 4 1 29 11 31 ------------------------- 3 Rapid Vienna 14 7 5 2 23 16 26 4 LASK Linz 14 5 5 4 20 18 20 ------------------------- 5 Austria Vienna 14 5 4 5 24 22 19 ------------------------- 6 FC Flyeralarm Admira 14 5 4 5 24 23 19 7 SCR Altach 14 4 4 6 16 21 16 8 RZ Pellets WAC 14 3 4 7 15 21 13 9 Mattersburg 14 2 5 7 17 26 11 ------------------------- 10 SKN St. Poelten 14 0 3 11 10 33 3 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation play-off