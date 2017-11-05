FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
economy
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
lifestyle
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
November 5, 2017 / 2:54 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 5   
Austria Vienna       1 Mattersburg    3  
SKN St. Polten       1 Salzburg       3  
Saturday, November 4 
SCR Altach           2 LASK Linz      4  
FC Flyeralarm Admira 0 RZ Pellets WAC 0  
Sturm Graz           0 Rapid Vienna   0  
   Standings            P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Sturm Graz           14 10 2 2  27 14 32  
2  Salzburg             14 9  4 1  29 11 31  
-------------------------
3  Rapid Vienna         14 7  5 2  23 16 26  
4  LASK Linz            14 5  5 4  20 18 20  
-------------------------
5  Austria Vienna       14 5  4 5  24 22 19  
-------------------------
6  FC Flyeralarm Admira 14 5  4 5  24 23 19  
7  SCR Altach           14 4  4 6  16 21 16  
8  RZ Pellets WAC       14 3  4 7  15 21 13  
9  Mattersburg          14 2  5 7  17 26 11  
-------------------------
10 SKN St. Poelten      14 0  3 11 10 33 3   
1-2: Champions League preliminary round      
3-4: Europa League preliminary round         
5:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
10:  Relegation play-off

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.