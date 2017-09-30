UPDATE 1-Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings

Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 30 FC Flyeralarm Admira 4 LASK Linz 2 SKN St. Polten 0 Sturm Graz 3 Mattersburg 0 Rapid Vienna 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sturm Graz 10 7 1 2 19 12 22 2 Salzburg 9 5 3 1 18 7 18 ------------------------- 3 Rapid Vienna 10 4 4 2 20 16 16 4 FC Flyeralarm Admira 10 5 1 4 21 19 16 ------------------------- 5 Austria Vienna 9 4 3 2 19 13 15 ------------------------- 6 LASK Linz 10 3 4 3 12 11 13 7 SCR Altach 9 3 3 3 9 9 12 8 RZ Pellets WAC 9 3 2 4 10 12 11 9 Mattersburg 10 1 3 6 9 19 6 ------------------------- 10 SKN St. Poelten 10 0 2 8 8 27 2 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 1 Austria Vienna v SCR Altach (1430) Salzburg v RZ Pellets WAC (1700)