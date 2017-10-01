FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings
#World Football
October 1, 2017 / 4:25 PM / in 18 days

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 1    
Austria Vienna       2 SCR Altach     0  
Salzburg             2 RZ Pellets WAC 1  
Saturday, September 30
FC Flyeralarm Admira 4 LASK Linz      2  
SKN St. Polten       0 Sturm Graz     3  
Mattersburg          0 Rapid Vienna   1  
   Standings            P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Sturm Graz           10 7 1 2 19 12 22  
2  Salzburg             10 6 3 1 20 8  21  
-------------------------
3  Austria Vienna       10 5 3 2 21 13 18  
4  Rapid Vienna         10 4 4 2 20 16 16  
-------------------------
5  FC Flyeralarm Admira 10 5 1 4 21 19 16  
-------------------------
6  LASK Linz            10 3 4 3 12 11 13  
7  SCR Altach           10 3 3 4 9  11 12  
8  RZ Pellets WAC       10 3 2 5 11 14 11  
9  Mattersburg          10 1 3 6 9  19 6   
-------------------------
10 SKN St. Poelten      10 0 2 8 8  27 2   
1-2: Champions League preliminary round      
3-4: Europa League preliminary round         
5:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
10:  Relegation play-off

0 : 0
