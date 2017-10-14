FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 14, 2017 / 3:56 PM / in 6 days

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 14
SCR Altach     2 FC Flyeralarm Admira 2  
LASK Linz      1 Salzburg             3  
Rapid Vienna   1 SKN St. Polten       0  
RZ Pellets WAC 2 Mattersburg          2  
   Standings            P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Salzburg             11 7 3 1 23 9  24  
2  Sturm Graz           10 7 1 2 19 12 22  
-------------------------
3  Rapid Vienna         11 5 4 2 21 16 19  
4  Austria Vienna       10 5 3 2 21 13 18  
-------------------------
5  FC Flyeralarm Admira 11 5 2 4 23 21 17  
-------------------------
6  LASK Linz            11 3 4 4 13 14 13  
7  SCR Altach           11 3 4 4 11 13 13  
8  RZ Pellets WAC       11 3 3 5 13 16 12  
9  Mattersburg          11 1 4 6 11 21 7   
-------------------------
10 SKN St. Poelten      11 0 2 9 8  28 2   
1-2: Champions League preliminary round      
3-4: Europa League preliminary round         
5:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
10:  Relegation play-off                     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                          
Sunday, October 15   
Sturm Graz           v Austria Vienna (1430)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.