UPDATE 1-Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings

Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 14 SCR Altach 2 FC Flyeralarm Admira 2 LASK Linz 1 Salzburg 3 Rapid Vienna 1 SKN St. Polten 0 RZ Pellets WAC 2 Mattersburg 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Salzburg 11 7 3 1 23 9 24 2 Sturm Graz 10 7 1 2 19 12 22 ------------------------- 3 Rapid Vienna 11 5 4 2 21 16 19 4 Austria Vienna 10 5 3 2 21 13 18 ------------------------- 5 FC Flyeralarm Admira 11 5 2 4 23 21 17 ------------------------- 6 LASK Linz 11 3 4 4 13 14 13 7 SCR Altach 11 3 4 4 11 13 13 8 RZ Pellets WAC 11 3 3 5 13 16 12 9 Mattersburg 11 1 4 6 11 21 7 ------------------------- 10 SKN St. Poelten 11 0 2 9 8 28 2 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 15 Sturm Graz v Austria Vienna (1430)