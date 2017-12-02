UPDATE 1-Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings

Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 2 SCR Altach 1 Sturm Graz 2 FC Flyeralarm Admira 1 SKN St. Polten 0 RZ Pellets WAC 0 Rapid Vienna 0 Mattersburg 1 LASK Linz 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sturm Graz 18 13 2 3 36 21 41 2 Salzburg 17 12 4 1 39 13 40 ------------------------- 3 Rapid Vienna 18 8 6 4 28 22 30 4 FC Flyeralarm Admira 18 8 4 6 31 31 28 ------------------------- 5 LASK Linz 18 6 5 7 23 22 23 ------------------------- 6 Austria Vienna 17 6 4 7 28 27 22 7 SCR Altach 18 6 4 8 22 25 22 8 Mattersburg 18 4 5 9 19 30 17 9 RZ Pellets WAC 18 3 6 9 16 25 15 ------------------------- 10 SKN St. Polten 18 1 4 13 11 37 7 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 3 Austria Vienna v Salzburg (1530)