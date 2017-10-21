FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World Football
October 21, 2017 / 3:57 PM / 3 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 21
SCR Altach     3 RZ Pellets WAC 2  
SKN St. Polten 0 LASK Linz      1  
Sturm Graz     3 Mattersburg    2  
   Standings            P  W D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Sturm Graz           12 9 1 2  25 14 28  
2  Salzburg             11 7 3 1  23 9  24  
-------------------------
3  Rapid Vienna         11 5 4 2  21 16 19  
4  Austria Vienna       11 5 3 3  21 16 18  
-------------------------
5  FC Flyeralarm Admira 11 5 2 4  23 21 17  
-------------------------
6  LASK Linz            12 4 4 4  14 14 16  
7  SCR Altach           12 4 4 4  14 15 16  
8  RZ Pellets WAC       12 3 3 6  15 19 12  
9  Mattersburg          12 1 4 7  13 24 7   
-------------------------
10 SKN St. Poelten      12 0 2 10 8  29 2   
1-2: Champions League preliminary round      
3-4: Europa League preliminary round         
5:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
10:  Relegation play-off                     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                        
Sunday, October 22   
FC Flyeralarm Admira v Salzburg     (1200)  
Austria Vienna       v Rapid Vienna (1430)

