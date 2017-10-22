UPDATE 1-Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings

Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 22 Austria Vienna 0 Rapid Vienna 1 FC Flyeralarm Admira 1 Salzburg 1 Saturday, October 21 SCR Altach 3 RZ Pellets WAC 2 SKN St. Polten 0 LASK Linz 1 Sturm Graz 3 Mattersburg 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sturm Graz 12 9 1 2 25 14 28 2 Salzburg 12 7 4 1 24 10 25 ------------------------- 3 Rapid Vienna 12 6 4 2 22 16 22 4 Austria Vienna 12 5 3 4 21 17 18 ------------------------- 5 FC Flyeralarm Admira 12 5 3 4 24 22 18 ------------------------- 6 LASK Linz 12 4 4 4 14 14 16 7 SCR Altach 12 4 4 4 14 15 16 8 RZ Pellets WAC 12 3 3 6 15 19 12 9 Mattersburg 12 1 4 7 13 24 7 ------------------------- 10 SKN St. Poelten 12 0 2 10 8 29 2 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation play-off