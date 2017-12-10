UPDATE 1-Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings

Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, December 10 SCR Altach 1 Austria Vienna 0 RZ Pellets WAC 0 Salzburg 0 Saturday, December 9 LASK Linz 2 FC Flyeralarm Admira 1 Rapid Vienna 2 Mattersburg 2 Sturm Graz 3 SKN St. Polten 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sturm Graz 19 14 2 3 39 23 44 2 Salzburg 19 12 6 1 40 14 42 ------------------------- 3 Rapid Vienna 19 8 7 4 30 24 31 4 FC Flyeralarm Admira 19 8 4 7 32 33 28 ------------------------- 5 LASK Linz 19 7 5 7 25 23 26 ------------------------- 6 SCR Altach 19 7 4 8 23 25 25 7 Austria Vienna 19 6 5 8 29 29 23 8 Mattersburg 19 4 6 9 21 32 18 9 RZ Pellets WAC 19 3 7 9 16 25 16 ------------------------- 10 SKN St. Polten 19 1 4 14 13 40 7 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation play-off