FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
May hails new optimism in Brexit talks after deal
May hails new optimism in Brexit talks after deal
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
February 7, 2016 / 12:58 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 10
SCR Altach     1 Austria Vienna       0  
RZ Pellets WAC 0 Salzburg             0  
Saturday, December 9
LASK Linz      2 FC Flyeralarm Admira 1  
Rapid Vienna   2 Mattersburg          2  
Sturm Graz     3 SKN St. Polten       2  
   Standings            P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Sturm Graz           19 14 2 3  39 23 44  
2  Salzburg             19 12 6 1  40 14 42  
-------------------------
3  Rapid Vienna         19 8  7 4  30 24 31  
4  FC Flyeralarm Admira 19 8  4 7  32 33 28  
-------------------------
5  LASK Linz            19 7  5 7  25 23 26  
-------------------------
6  SCR Altach           19 7  4 8  23 25 25  
7  Austria Vienna       19 6  5 8  29 29 23  
8  Mattersburg          19 4  6 9  21 32 18  
9  RZ Pellets WAC       19 3  7 9  16 25 16  
-------------------------
10 SKN St. Polten       19 1  4 14 13 40 7   
1-2: Champions League preliminary round      
3-4: Europa League preliminary round         
5:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
10:  Relegation play-off

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.