#World Football
October 28, 2017 / 3:55 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 28
LASK Linz    2 Austria Vienna       2  
Rapid Vienna 1 FC Flyeralarm Admira 0  
Salzburg     2 SCR Altach           0  
Mattersburg  1 SKN St. Polten       1  
   Standings            P  W D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Salzburg             13 8 4 1  26 10 28  
2  Sturm Graz           12 9 1 2  25 14 28  
-------------------------
3  Rapid Vienna         13 7 4 2  23 16 25  
4  Austria Vienna       13 5 4 4  23 19 19  
-------------------------
5  FC Flyeralarm Admira 13 5 3 5  24 23 18  
-------------------------
6  LASK Linz            13 4 5 4  16 16 17  
7  SCR Altach           13 4 4 5  14 17 16  
8  RZ Pellets WAC       12 3 3 6  15 19 12  
9  Mattersburg          13 1 5 7  14 25 8   
-------------------------
10 SKN St. Poelten      13 0 3 10 9  30 3   
1-2: Champions League preliminary round      
3-4: Europa League preliminary round         
5:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
10:  Relegation play-off                     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                      
Sunday, October 29   
RZ Pellets WAC       v Sturm Graz (1530)

