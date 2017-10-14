FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Belgian championship results and standings
#World Football
October 14, 2017 / 5:57 PM / 7 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Belgian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 14
Gent        2 Waasland-Beveren 0  
Charleroi   2 Eupen            2  
Lokeren     1 St Truiden       1  
Racing Genk 1 Excel Mouscron   1  
Friday, October 13
Mechelen    3 Anderlecht       4  
   Standings        P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Club Bruges      9  8 0 1 22 7  24  
2  Charleroi        10 6 3 1 18 10 21  
3  Excel Mouscron   10 5 3 2 18 16 18  
4  Anderlecht       10 5 3 2 15 13 18  
5  St Truiden       10 5 2 3 12 12 17  
6  Zulte Waregem    9  5 1 3 20 11 16  
-------------------------
7  Antwerp          9  4 3 2 15 14 15  
8  Waasland-Beveren 10 3 3 4 21 16 12  
9  Lokeren          10 3 2 5 14 17 11  
10 Racing Genk      10 2 5 3 17 17 11  
11 Gent             10 2 3 5 11 12 9   
12 Kortrijk         9  2 3 4 10 14 9   
13 Standard Liege   9  2 3 4 6  14 9   
14 Mechelen         10 1 5 4 13 16 8   
15 Eupen            10 1 3 6 13 28 6   
-------------------------
16 Oostende         9  1 2 6 8  16 5   
1-6:  Championship play-off  
7-15: Europa League play-off 
16:   Relegation             
Next Fixtures (GMT):                         
Sunday, October 15   
Standard Liege       v Kortrijk      (1230)  
Oostende             v Club Bruges   (1600)  
Antwerp              v Zulte Waregem (1800)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
