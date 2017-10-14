UPDATE 2-Soccer-Belgian championship results and standings

Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 14 Gent 2 Waasland-Beveren 0 Charleroi 2 Eupen 2 Lokeren 1 St Truiden 1 Racing Genk 1 Excel Mouscron 1 Friday, October 13 Mechelen 3 Anderlecht 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Bruges 9 8 0 1 22 7 24 2 Charleroi 10 6 3 1 18 10 21 3 Excel Mouscron 10 5 3 2 18 16 18 4 Anderlecht 10 5 3 2 15 13 18 5 St Truiden 10 5 2 3 12 12 17 6 Zulte Waregem 9 5 1 3 20 11 16 ------------------------- 7 Antwerp 9 4 3 2 15 14 15 8 Waasland-Beveren 10 3 3 4 21 16 12 9 Lokeren 10 3 2 5 14 17 11 10 Racing Genk 10 2 5 3 17 17 11 11 Gent 10 2 3 5 11 12 9 12 Kortrijk 9 2 3 4 10 14 9 13 Standard Liege 9 2 3 4 6 14 9 14 Mechelen 10 1 5 4 13 16 8 15 Eupen 10 1 3 6 13 28 6 ------------------------- 16 Oostende 9 1 2 6 8 16 5 1-6: Championship play-off 7-15: Europa League play-off 16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 15 Standard Liege v Kortrijk (1230) Oostende v Club Bruges (1600) Antwerp v Zulte Waregem (1800)