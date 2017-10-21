UPDATE 2-Soccer-Belgian championship results and standings

Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 21 Eupen 4 Mechelen 1 Kortrijk 1 Gent 1 Lokeren 1 Charleroi 1 St Truiden 1 Oostende 0 Friday, October 20 Excel Mouscron 1 Standard Liege 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Bruges 10 9 0 1 25 9 27 2 Charleroi 11 6 4 1 19 11 22 3 St Truiden 11 6 2 3 13 12 20 4 Antwerp 10 5 3 2 18 14 18 5 Anderlecht 10 5 3 2 15 13 18 6 Excel Mouscron 11 5 3 3 19 19 18 ------------------------- 7 Zulte Waregem 10 5 1 4 20 14 16 8 Standard Liege 11 4 3 4 12 16 15 9 Waasland-Beveren 10 3 3 4 21 16 12 10 Lokeren 11 3 3 5 15 18 12 11 Racing Genk 10 2 5 3 17 17 11 12 Gent 11 2 4 5 12 13 10 13 Kortrijk 11 2 4 5 12 18 10 14 Eupen 11 2 3 6 17 29 9 15 Mechelen 11 1 5 5 14 20 8 ------------------------- 16 Oostende 11 1 2 8 10 20 5 1-6: Championship play-off 7-15: Europa League play-off 16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 22 Club Bruges v Antwerp (1230) Anderlecht v Racing Genk (1600) Zulte Waregem v Waasland-Beveren (1800)