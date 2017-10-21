FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Belgian championship results and standings
#World Football
October 21, 2017 / 5:52 PM / in 3 days

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Belgian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 21
Eupen          4 Mechelen       1  
Kortrijk       1 Gent           1  
Lokeren        1 Charleroi      1  
St Truiden     1 Oostende       0  
Friday, October 20
Excel Mouscron 1 Standard Liege 3  
   Standings        P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Club Bruges      10 9 0 1 25 9  27  
2  Charleroi        11 6 4 1 19 11 22  
3  St Truiden       11 6 2 3 13 12 20  
4  Antwerp          10 5 3 2 18 14 18  
5  Anderlecht       10 5 3 2 15 13 18  
6  Excel Mouscron   11 5 3 3 19 19 18  
-------------------------
7  Zulte Waregem    10 5 1 4 20 14 16  
8  Standard Liege   11 4 3 4 12 16 15  
9  Waasland-Beveren 10 3 3 4 21 16 12  
10 Lokeren          11 3 3 5 15 18 12  
11 Racing Genk      10 2 5 3 17 17 11  
12 Gent             11 2 4 5 12 13 10  
13 Kortrijk         11 2 4 5 12 18 10  
14 Eupen            11 2 3 6 17 29 9   
15 Mechelen         11 1 5 5 14 20 8   
-------------------------
16 Oostende         11 1 2 8 10 20 5   
1-6:  Championship play-off  
7-15: Europa League play-off 
16:   Relegation             
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Sunday, October 22   
Club Bruges          v Antwerp          (1230)  
Anderlecht           v Racing Genk      (1600)  
Zulte Waregem        v Waasland-Beveren (1800)

