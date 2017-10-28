FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Belgian championship results and standings
October 28, 2017 / 5:55 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Belgian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 28
Eupen         2 Anderlecht  3  
Kortrijk      0 Racing Genk 0  
Lokeren       0 Oostende    3  
Zulte Waregem 2 Mechelen    1  
Friday, October 27
Charleroi     2 Gent        1  
   Standings        P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Club Bruges      12 10 0 2 26 11 30  
2  Charleroi        13 7  4 2 21 15 25  
3  Anderlecht       13 7  3 3 20 16 24  
4  St Truiden       12 7  2 3 14 12 23  
5  Zulte Waregem    13 6  1 6 24 22 19  
6  Antwerp          12 5  4 3 18 15 19  
-------------------------
7  Waasland-Beveren 12 5  3 4 28 19 18  
8  Excel Mouscron   12 5  3 4 19 20 18  
9  Racing Genk      13 4  6 3 20 17 18  
10 Standard Liege   12 4  4 4 12 16 16  
11 Lokeren          13 4  3 6 17 21 15  
12 Gent             13 3  4 6 16 15 13  
13 Oostende         13 3  2 8 16 20 11  
14 Kortrijk         13 2  5 6 13 20 11  
15 Eupen            13 2  3 8 19 35 9   
-------------------------
16 Mechelen         13 1  5 7 15 24 8   
1-6:  Championship play-off  
7-15: Europa League play-off 
16:   Relegation             
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Sunday, October 29   
Club Bruges          v St Truiden       (1330)  
Standard Liege       v Waasland-Beveren (1700)  
Excel Mouscron       v Antwerp          (1900)

