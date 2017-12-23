FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Belgian championship results and standings
#World Football
December 23, 2017 / 6:53 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Belgian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 23
Excel Mouscron   2 Zulte Waregem 1  
Racing Genk      2 Kortrijk      3  
Standard Liege   1 St Truiden    1  
Friday, December 22
Anderlecht       1 Eupen         0  
Waasland-Beveren 1 Oostende      3  
   Standings        P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Club Bruges      20 16 2 2  49 17 50  
2  Charleroi        20 11 6 3  33 20 39  
3  Anderlecht       20 11 4 5  30 26 37  
4  Gent             20 9  5 6  27 17 32  
5  Antwerp          20 8  7 5  27 24 31  
6  St Truiden       20 7  8 5  24 26 29  
-------------------------
7  Excel Mouscron   20 7  5 8  27 32 26  
8  Standard Liege   20 6  8 6  20 23 26  
9  Waasland-Beveren 20 7  4 9  37 36 25  
10 Racing Genk      20 5  9 6  27 27 24  
11 Kortrijk         20 6  5 9  26 33 23  
12 Oostende         20 6  4 10 25 26 22  
13 Lokeren          20 5  6 9  22 31 21  
14 Zulte Waregem    20 6  2 12 31 36 20  
15 Mechelen         20 4  6 10 21 33 18  
-------------------------
16 Eupen            20 2  7 11 26 45 13  
1-6:  Championship play-off  
7-15: Europa League play-off 
16:   Relegation

