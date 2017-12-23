UPDATE 2-Soccer-Belgian championship results and standings

Dec 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 23 Excel Mouscron 2 Zulte Waregem 1 Racing Genk 2 Kortrijk 3 Standard Liege 1 St Truiden 1 Friday, December 22 Anderlecht 1 Eupen 0 Waasland-Beveren 1 Oostende 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Bruges 20 16 2 2 49 17 50 2 Charleroi 20 11 6 3 33 20 39 3 Anderlecht 20 11 4 5 30 26 37 4 Gent 20 9 5 6 27 17 32 5 Antwerp 20 8 7 5 27 24 31 6 St Truiden 20 7 8 5 24 26 29 ------------------------- 7 Excel Mouscron 20 7 5 8 27 32 26 8 Standard Liege 20 6 8 6 20 23 26 9 Waasland-Beveren 20 7 4 9 37 36 25 10 Racing Genk 20 5 9 6 27 27 24 11 Kortrijk 20 6 5 9 26 33 23 12 Oostende 20 6 4 10 25 26 22 13 Lokeren 20 5 6 9 22 31 21 14 Zulte Waregem 20 6 2 12 31 36 20 15 Mechelen 20 4 6 10 21 33 18 ------------------------- 16 Eupen 20 2 7 11 26 45 13 1-6: Championship play-off 7-15: Europa League play-off 16: Relegation