FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Belgium investigates riot after Dutch, Belgian fans clash
Sections
Featured
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
russia
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 23, 2017 / 2:21 PM / in a day

Soccer-Belgium investigates riot after Dutch, Belgian fans clash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Belgian police were investigating a riot caused by Belgian and Dutch soccer fans that left a policeman with a broken jaw and led to 120 arrests.

Fighting broke out at a cafe after Club Bruges’s match against Royal Antwerp. Fans of Dutch clubs ADO Den Haag, who are allied to Bruges, and Willem II Tilburg, with links to Royal Antwerp, were also involved.

Police did not say how many Dutch fans had been detained.

“We have launched an investigation and are looking through camera images to see who played what role in this,” a Bruges police spokesman said.

Violence on this scale is relatively rare in Belgian soccer, although the match between Bruges and Antwerp, their first in 13 years, was regarded as high risk. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.