Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Aug 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, August 3 The Strongest 5 Sport Boys 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 The Strongest 2 1 0 1 6 3 3 ------------------------- 2 Guabira 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 Jorge Wilstermann 1 1 0 0 4 2 3 4 Oriente Petrolero 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 5 San Jose 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 6 Blooming 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 6 Club Petrolero 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 6 Nacional Potosi 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 9 Sport Boys 2 0 1 1 1 5 1 10 Universitario de Sucre 1 0 0 1 2 4 0 11 Real Potosi 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 12 Bolivar 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 5 Jorge Wilstermann v Guabira (0000) Sunday, August 6 Club Petrolero v Bolivar (1900) Monday, August 7 Oriente Petrolero v Universitario de Sucre (1900) San Jose v Blooming (2115)