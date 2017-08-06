FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings
#World Football
August 6, 2017 / 8:58 PM / 6 days ago

Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, August 6  
Club Petrolero    2 Bolivar 0  
Friday, August 4  
Jorge Wilstermann 3 Guabira 0  
   Standings              P W D L F A Pts 
1  Jorge Wilstermann      2 2 0 0 7 2 6   
-------------------------
2  Club Petrolero         2 1 1 0 2 0 4   
3  The Strongest          2 1 0 1 6 3 3   
4  Oriente Petrolero      1 1 0 0 3 1 3   
5  San Jose               1 1 0 0 2 1 3   
6  Guabira                2 1 0 1 3 3 3   
7  Blooming               1 0 1 0 0 0 1   
7  Nacional Potosi        1 0 1 0 0 0 1   
9  Sport Boys             2 0 1 1 1 5 1   
10 Universitario de Sucre 1 0 0 1 2 4 0   
11 Real Potosi            1 0 0 1 1 3 0   
12 Bolivar                2 0 0 2 0 5 0   
1: Copa Libertadores 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Monday, August 7     
Oriente Petrolero    v Universitario de Sucre (1900)  
San Jose             v Blooming               (2115)

