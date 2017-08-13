FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings
#World Football
August 13, 2017 / 9:00 PM / 9 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, August 13      
Bolivar                1 Jorge Wilstermann 1  
Nacional Potosi        1 The Strongest     2  
Universitario de Sucre 2 Real Potosi       1  
Saturday, August 12    
Guabira                0 Sport Boys        2  
Friday, August 11      
Club Petrolero         1 San Jose          0  
   Standings              P W D L F A Pts 
1  Jorge Wilstermann      3 2 1 0 8 3 7   
-------------------------
2  Club Petrolero         3 2 1 0 3 0 7   
3  The Strongest          3 2 0 1 8 4 6   
4  Oriente Petrolero      2 2 0 0 4 1 6   
5  San Jose               3 1 1 1 3 3 4   
6  Sport Boys             3 1 1 1 3 5 4   
7  Universitario de Sucre 3 1 0 2 4 6 3   
8  Guabira                3 1 0 2 3 5 3   
8  Real Potosi            3 1 0 2 3 5 3   
10 Blooming               2 0 2 0 1 1 2   
11 Nacional Potosi        3 0 1 2 1 3 1   
12 Bolivar                3 0 1 2 1 6 1   
1: Copa Libertadores 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                    
Sunday, August 13    
Oriente Petrolero    v Blooming (2330)

