UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 13 Bolivar 1 Jorge Wilstermann 1 Nacional Potosi 1 The Strongest 2 Universitario de Sucre 2 Real Potosi 1 Saturday, August 12 Guabira 0 Sport Boys 2 Friday, August 11 Club Petrolero 1 San Jose 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Jorge Wilstermann 3 2 1 0 8 3 7 ------------------------- 2 Club Petrolero 3 2 1 0 3 0 7 3 The Strongest 3 2 0 1 8 4 6 4 Oriente Petrolero 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 5 San Jose 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 6 Sport Boys 3 1 1 1 3 5 4 7 Universitario de Sucre 3 1 0 2 4 6 3 8 Guabira 3 1 0 2 3 5 3 8 Real Potosi 3 1 0 2 3 5 3 10 Blooming 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 11 Nacional Potosi 3 0 1 2 1 3 1 12 Bolivar 3 0 1 2 1 6 1 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 13 Oriente Petrolero v Blooming (2330)