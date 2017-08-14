FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
North Korea's Kim holds off on Guam missile plan; Seoul says will prevent war by all means
north korea
North Korea's Kim holds off on Guam missile plan; Seoul says will prevent war by all means
Modi urges India to reject violence in name of religion
India at 70
Modi urges India to reject violence in name of religion
270 bodies recovered from Sierra Leone mudslide - mayor
environment
270 bodies recovered from Sierra Leone mudslide - mayor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
August 14, 2017 / 1:30 AM / a day ago

Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, August 13      
Oriente Petrolero      0 Blooming          0  
Bolivar                1 Jorge Wilstermann 1  
Nacional Potosi        1 The Strongest     2  
Universitario de Sucre 2 Real Potosi       1  
Saturday, August 12    
Guabira                0 Sport Boys        2  
Friday, August 11      
Club Petrolero         1 San Jose          0  
   Standings              P W D L F A Pts 
1  Jorge Wilstermann      3 2 1 0 8 3 7   
-------------------------
2  Oriente Petrolero      3 2 1 0 4 1 7   
3  Club Petrolero         3 2 1 0 3 0 7   
4  The Strongest          3 2 0 1 8 4 6   
5  San Jose               3 1 1 1 3 3 4   
6  Sport Boys             3 1 1 1 3 5 4   
7  Blooming               3 0 3 0 1 1 3   
8  Universitario de Sucre 3 1 0 2 4 6 3   
9  Guabira                3 1 0 2 3 5 3   
9  Real Potosi            3 1 0 2 3 5 3   
11 Nacional Potosi        3 0 1 2 1 3 1   
12 Bolivar                3 0 1 2 1 6 1   
1: Copa Libertadores

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.