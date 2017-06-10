FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World Football
June 10, 2017 / 8:55 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Saturday 
Saturday, June 10      
Club Petrolero         2 Sport Boys      2  
Universitario de Sucre 1 Nacional Potosi 2  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Bolivar                17 12 1 4  49 14 37  
-------------------------
2  Oriente Petrolero      17 9  4 4  30 21 31  
3  Nacional Potosi        17 9  2 6  32 26 29  
4  The Strongest          16 9  1 6  35 25 28  
5  Blooming               17 8  1 8  31 43 25  
6  Guabira                17 7  3 7  31 27 24  
7  San Jose               17 6  5 6  28 25 23  
8  Sport Boys             18 6  4 8  32 40 22  
9  Real Potosi            17 7  1 9  25 37 22  
10 Jorge Wilstermann      17 5  3 9  19 27 18  
11 Universitario de Sucre 18 5  3 10 19 33 18  
12 Club Petrolero         18 4  4 10 30 43 16  
1: Copa Libertadores 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Sunday, June 11      
Guabira              v Oriente Petrolero (1900)  
Bolivar              v Jorge Wilstermann (2000)  
San Jose             v Blooming          (2115)  
Real Potosi          v The Strongest     (2330)

