UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

June 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Saturday Saturday, June 10 Club Petrolero 2 Sport Boys 2 Universitario de Sucre 1 Nacional Potosi 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 17 12 1 4 49 14 37 ------------------------- 2 Oriente Petrolero 17 9 4 4 30 21 31 3 Nacional Potosi 17 9 2 6 32 26 29 4 The Strongest 16 9 1 6 35 25 28 5 Blooming 17 8 1 8 31 43 25 6 Guabira 17 7 3 7 31 27 24 7 San Jose 17 6 5 6 28 25 23 8 Sport Boys 18 6 4 8 32 40 22 9 Real Potosi 17 7 1 9 25 37 22 10 Jorge Wilstermann 17 5 3 9 19 27 18 11 Universitario de Sucre 18 5 3 10 19 33 18 12 Club Petrolero 18 4 4 10 30 43 16 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, June 11 Guabira v Oriente Petrolero (1900) Bolivar v Jorge Wilstermann (2000) San Jose v Blooming (2115) Real Potosi v The Strongest (2330)