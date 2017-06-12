FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
June 12, 2017 / 1:32 AM / 2 months ago

Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday 
Sunday, June 11        
Real Potosi            1 The Strongest     3  
Bolivar                2 Jorge Wilstermann 0  
Guabira                2 Oriente Petrolero 1  
San Jose               3 Blooming          0  
Saturday, June 10      
Club Petrolero         2 Sport Boys        2  
Universitario de Sucre 1 Nacional Potosi   2  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Bolivar                18 13 1 4  51 14 40  
-------------------------
2  The Strongest          17 10 1 6  38 26 31  
3  Oriente Petrolero      18 9  4 5  31 23 31  
4  Nacional Potosi        17 9  2 6  32 26 29  
5  Guabira                18 8  3 7  33 28 27  
6  San Jose               18 7  5 6  31 25 26  
7  Blooming               18 8  1 9  31 46 25  
8  Sport Boys             18 6  4 8  32 40 22  
9  Real Potosi            18 7  1 10 26 40 22  
10 Jorge Wilstermann      18 5  3 10 19 29 18  
11 Universitario de Sucre 18 5  3 10 19 33 18  
12 Club Petrolero         18 4  4 10 30 43 16  
1: Copa Libertadores

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.