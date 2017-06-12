Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

June 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday Sunday, June 11 Real Potosi 1 The Strongest 3 Bolivar 2 Jorge Wilstermann 0 Guabira 2 Oriente Petrolero 1 San Jose 3 Blooming 0 Saturday, June 10 Club Petrolero 2 Sport Boys 2 Universitario de Sucre 1 Nacional Potosi 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 18 13 1 4 51 14 40 ------------------------- 2 The Strongest 17 10 1 6 38 26 31 3 Oriente Petrolero 18 9 4 5 31 23 31 4 Nacional Potosi 17 9 2 6 32 26 29 5 Guabira 18 8 3 7 33 28 27 6 San Jose 18 7 5 6 31 25 26 7 Blooming 18 8 1 9 31 46 25 8 Sport Boys 18 6 4 8 32 40 22 9 Real Potosi 18 7 1 10 26 40 22 10 Jorge Wilstermann 18 5 3 10 19 29 18 11 Universitario de Sucre 18 5 3 10 19 33 18 12 Club Petrolero 18 4 4 10 30 43 16 1: Copa Libertadores