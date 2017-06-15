UPDATE 4-Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

June 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Thursday Thursday, June 15 Guabira 3 Sport Boys 1 Jorge Wilstermann 1 The Strongest 1 Wednesday, June 14 Club Petrolero 2 Bolivar 2 Oriente Petrolero 4 San Jose 1 Universitario de Sucre 0 Blooming 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 19 13 2 4 53 16 41 ------------------------- 2 Oriente Petrolero 19 10 4 5 35 24 34 3 The Strongest 18 10 2 6 39 27 32 4 Guabira 19 9 3 7 36 29 30 5 Nacional Potosi 17 9 2 6 32 26 29 6 Blooming 19 9 1 9 32 46 28 7 San Jose 19 7 5 7 32 29 26 8 Sport Boys 19 6 4 9 33 43 22 9 Real Potosi 18 7 1 10 26 40 22 10 Jorge Wilstermann 19 5 4 10 20 30 19 11 Universitario de Sucre 19 5 3 11 19 34 18 12 Club Petrolero 19 4 5 10 32 45 17 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, June 15 Nacional Potosi v Real Potosi (2330) Sunday, June 18 Guabira v San Jose (1900) Jorge Wilstermann v Oriente Petrolero (1900) The Strongest v Universitario de Sucre (2115) Nacional Potosi v Bolivar (2330) Monday, June 19 Sport Boys v Real Potosi (1900) Tuesday, June 20 Blooming v Club Petrolero (0000)