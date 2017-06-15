FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 4-Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings
#World Football
June 15, 2017 / 12:14 AM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 4-Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Thursday 
Thursday, June 15      
Guabira                3 Sport Boys    1  
Jorge Wilstermann      1 The Strongest 1  
Wednesday, June 14     
Club Petrolero         2 Bolivar       2  
Oriente Petrolero      4 San Jose      1  
Universitario de Sucre 0 Blooming      1  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Bolivar                19 13 2 4  53 16 41  
-------------------------
2  Oriente Petrolero      19 10 4 5  35 24 34  
3  The Strongest          18 10 2 6  39 27 32  
4  Guabira                19 9  3 7  36 29 30  
5  Nacional Potosi        17 9  2 6  32 26 29  
6  Blooming               19 9  1 9  32 46 28  
7  San Jose               19 7  5 7  32 29 26  
8  Sport Boys             19 6  4 9  33 43 22  
9  Real Potosi            18 7  1 10 26 40 22  
10 Jorge Wilstermann      19 5  4 10 20 30 19  
11 Universitario de Sucre 19 5  3 11 19 34 18  
12 Club Petrolero         19 4  5 10 32 45 17  
1: Copa Libertadores 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Thursday, June 15    
Nacional Potosi      v Real Potosi            (2330)  
Sunday, June 18      
Guabira              v San Jose               (1900)  
Jorge Wilstermann    v Oriente Petrolero      (1900)  
The Strongest        v Universitario de Sucre (2115)  
Nacional Potosi      v Bolivar                (2330)  
Monday, June 19      
Sport Boys           v Real Potosi            (1900)  
Tuesday, June 20     
Blooming             v Club Petrolero         (0000)

