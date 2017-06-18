UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

June 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday Sunday, June 18 Guabira 2 San Jose 0 Jorge Wilstermann 5 Oriente Petrolero 1 The Strongest 1 Universitario de Sucre 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 19 13 2 4 53 16 41 ------------------------- 2 The Strongest 19 11 2 6 40 27 35 3 Oriente Petrolero 20 10 4 6 36 29 34 4 Guabira 20 10 3 7 38 29 33 5 Nacional Potosi 18 10 2 6 35 26 32 6 Blooming 19 9 1 9 32 46 28 7 San Jose 20 7 5 8 32 31 26 8 Jorge Wilstermann 20 6 4 10 25 31 22 9 Sport Boys 19 6 4 9 33 43 22 10 Real Potosi 19 7 1 11 26 43 22 11 Universitario de Sucre 20 5 3 12 19 35 18 12 Club Petrolero 19 4 5 10 32 45 17 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, June 18 Nacional Potosi v Bolivar (2330) Monday, June 19 Sport Boys v Real Potosi (1900) Tuesday, June 20 Blooming v Club Petrolero (0000)