2 months ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings
June 18, 2017 / 8:59 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday 
Sunday, June 18   
Guabira           2 San Jose               0  
Jorge Wilstermann 5 Oriente Petrolero      1  
The Strongest     1 Universitario de Sucre 0  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Bolivar                19 13 2 4  53 16 41  
-------------------------
2  The Strongest          19 11 2 6  40 27 35  
3  Oriente Petrolero      20 10 4 6  36 29 34  
4  Guabira                20 10 3 7  38 29 33  
5  Nacional Potosi        18 10 2 6  35 26 32  
6  Blooming               19 9  1 9  32 46 28  
7  San Jose               20 7  5 8  32 31 26  
8  Jorge Wilstermann      20 6  4 10 25 31 22  
9  Sport Boys             19 6  4 9  33 43 22  
10 Real Potosi            19 7  1 11 26 43 22  
11 Universitario de Sucre 20 5  3 12 19 35 18  
12 Club Petrolero         19 4  5 10 32 45 17  
1: Copa Libertadores 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                          
Sunday, June 18      
Nacional Potosi      v Bolivar        (2330)  
Monday, June 19      
Sport Boys           v Real Potosi    (1900)  
Tuesday, June 20     
Blooming             v Club Petrolero (0000)

