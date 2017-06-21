FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings
Economy
June 21, 2017 / 2:29 AM / 2 months ago

Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Tuesday 
Tuesday, June 20
Blooming 2 Club Petrolero 0  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Bolivar                20 14 2 4  56 16 44  
-------------------------
2  The Strongest          19 11 2 6  40 27 35  
3  Oriente Petrolero      20 10 4 6  36 29 34  
4  Guabira                20 10 3 7  38 29 33  
5  Nacional Potosi        19 10 2 7  35 29 32  
6  Blooming               20 10 1 9  34 46 31  
7  San Jose               20 7  5 8  32 31 26  
8  Sport Boys             20 7  4 9  36 43 25  
9  Jorge Wilstermann      20 6  4 10 25 31 22  
10 Real Potosi            20 7  1 12 26 46 22  
11 Universitario de Sucre 20 5  3 12 19 35 18  
12 Club Petrolero         20 4  5 11 32 47 17  
1: Copa Libertadores 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Thursday, June 22      
Nacional Potosi        v The Strongest     (0000)  
Sunday, June 25        
Club Petrolero         v Guabira                   
Oriente Petrolero      v Nacional Potosi           
Real Potosi            v Blooming                  
San Jose               v Jorge Wilstermann         
The Strongest          v Sport Boys                
Universitario de Sucre v Bolivar

