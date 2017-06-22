FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
June 22, 2017 / 1:55 AM / 2 months ago

Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, June 21
Nacional Potosi 0 The Strongest  1  
Tuesday, June 20
Blooming        2 Club Petrolero 0  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Bolivar                20 14 2 4  56 16 44  
-------------------------
2  The Strongest          20 12 2 6  41 27 38  
3  Oriente Petrolero      20 10 4 6  36 29 34  
4  Guabira                20 10 3 7  38 29 33  
5  Nacional Potosi        20 10 2 8  35 30 32  
6  Blooming               20 10 1 9  34 46 31  
7  San Jose               20 7  5 8  32 31 26  
8  Sport Boys             20 7  4 9  36 43 25  
9  Jorge Wilstermann      20 6  4 10 25 31 22  
10 Real Potosi            20 7  1 12 26 46 22  
11 Universitario de Sucre 20 5  3 12 19 35 18  
12 Club Petrolero         20 4  5 11 32 47 17  
1: Copa Libertadores 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Friday, June 23        
Club Petrolero         v Guabira           (1900)  
Saturday, June 24      
Real Potosi            v Blooming          (1900)  
San Jose               v Jorge Wilstermann (2115)  
Sunday, June 25        
The Strongest          v Sport Boys        (1900)  
Universitario de Sucre v Bolivar           (1900)  
Oriente Petrolero      v Nacional Potosi   (2115)

