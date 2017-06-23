FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings
#World Football
June 23, 2017 / 8:53 PM / a month ago

Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Friday 
Friday, June 23
Club Petrolero 1 Guabira 3  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Bolivar                20 14 2 4  56 16 44  
-------------------------
2  The Strongest          20 12 2 6  41 27 38  
3  Guabira                21 11 3 7  41 30 36  
4  Oriente Petrolero      20 10 4 6  36 29 34  
5  Nacional Potosi        20 10 2 8  35 30 32  
6  Blooming               20 10 1 9  34 46 31  
7  San Jose               20 7  5 8  32 31 26  
8  Sport Boys             20 7  4 9  36 43 25  
9  Jorge Wilstermann      20 6  4 10 25 31 22  
10 Real Potosi            20 7  1 12 26 46 22  
11 Universitario de Sucre 20 5  3 12 19 35 18  
12 Club Petrolero         21 4  5 12 33 50 17  
1: Copa Libertadores 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Saturday, June 24      
Real Potosi            v Blooming          (1900)  
San Jose               v Jorge Wilstermann (2115)  
Sunday, June 25        
The Strongest          v Sport Boys        (1900)  
Universitario de Sucre v Bolivar           (1900)  
Oriente Petrolero      v Nacional Potosi   (2115)

