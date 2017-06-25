FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings
#World Football
June 25, 2017 / 9:01 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday 
Sunday, June 25        
Oriente Petrolero      4 Nacional Potosi   1  
The Strongest          5 Sport Boys        0  
Universitario de Sucre 0 Bolivar           2  
Saturday, June 24      
Real Potosi            3 Blooming          1  
San Jose               0 Jorge Wilstermann 0  
Friday, June 23        
Club Petrolero         1 Guabira           3  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
C1 Bolivar                21 15 2 4  58 16 47  
-------------------------
2  The Strongest          21 13 2 6  46 27 41  
3  Oriente Petrolero      21 11 4 6  40 30 37  
4  Guabira                21 11 3 7  41 30 36  
5  Nacional Potosi        21 10 2 9  36 34 32  
6  Blooming               21 10 1 10 35 49 31  
7  San Jose               21 7  6 8  32 31 27  
8  Sport Boys             21 7  4 10 36 48 25  
9  Real Potosi            21 8  1 12 29 47 25  
10 Jorge Wilstermann      21 6  5 10 25 31 23  
11 Universitario de Sucre 21 5  3 13 19 37 18  
12 Club Petrolero         21 4  5 12 33 50 17  
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Copa Libertadores

