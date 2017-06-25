UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

June 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday Sunday, June 25 Oriente Petrolero 4 Nacional Potosi 1 The Strongest 5 Sport Boys 0 Universitario de Sucre 0 Bolivar 2 Saturday, June 24 Real Potosi 3 Blooming 1 San Jose 0 Jorge Wilstermann 0 Friday, June 23 Club Petrolero 1 Guabira 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Bolivar 21 15 2 4 58 16 47 ------------------------- 2 The Strongest 21 13 2 6 46 27 41 3 Oriente Petrolero 21 11 4 6 40 30 37 4 Guabira 21 11 3 7 41 30 36 5 Nacional Potosi 21 10 2 9 36 34 32 6 Blooming 21 10 1 10 35 49 31 7 San Jose 21 7 6 8 32 31 27 8 Sport Boys 21 7 4 10 36 48 25 9 Real Potosi 21 8 1 12 29 47 25 10 Jorge Wilstermann 21 6 5 10 25 31 23 11 Universitario de Sucre 21 5 3 13 19 37 18 12 Club Petrolero 21 4 5 12 33 50 17 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Copa Libertadores