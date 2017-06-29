FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World Football
June 29, 2017 / 3:10 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Thursday 
Thursday, June 29
Sport Boys 5 Universitario de Sucre 2  
Wednesday, June 28
Blooming   4 The Strongest          1  
Bolivar    1 Oriente Petrolero      0  
Guabira    3 Real Potosi            1  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
C1 Bolivar                22 16 2 4  59 16 50  
-------------------------
2  The Strongest          22 13 2 7  47 31 41  
3  Guabira                22 12 3 7  44 31 39  
4  Oriente Petrolero      22 11 4 7  40 31 37  
5  Blooming               22 11 1 10 39 50 34  
6  Nacional Potosi        21 10 2 9  36 34 32  
7  Sport Boys             22 8  4 10 41 50 28  
8  San Jose               21 7  6 8  32 31 27  
9  Real Potosi            22 8  1 13 30 50 25  
10 Jorge Wilstermann      21 6  5 10 25 31 23  
11 Universitario de Sucre 22 5  3 14 21 42 18  
12 Club Petrolero         21 4  5 12 33 50 17  
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Copa Libertadores 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                          
Thursday, June 29    
Nacional Potosi      v San Jose       (2300)  
Friday, June 30      
Jorge Wilstermann    v Club Petrolero (0000)

