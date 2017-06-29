UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

June 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Thursday Thursday, June 29 Sport Boys 5 Universitario de Sucre 2 Wednesday, June 28 Blooming 4 The Strongest 1 Bolivar 1 Oriente Petrolero 0 Guabira 3 Real Potosi 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Bolivar 22 16 2 4 59 16 50 ------------------------- 2 The Strongest 22 13 2 7 47 31 41 3 Guabira 22 12 3 7 44 31 39 4 Oriente Petrolero 22 11 4 7 40 31 37 5 Blooming 22 11 1 10 39 50 34 6 Nacional Potosi 21 10 2 9 36 34 32 7 Sport Boys 22 8 4 10 41 50 28 8 San Jose 21 7 6 8 32 31 27 9 Real Potosi 22 8 1 13 30 50 25 10 Jorge Wilstermann 21 6 5 10 25 31 23 11 Universitario de Sucre 22 5 3 14 21 42 18 12 Club Petrolero 21 4 5 12 33 50 17 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, June 29 Nacional Potosi v San Jose (2300) Friday, June 30 Jorge Wilstermann v Club Petrolero (0000)