UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

June 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Thursday Thursday, June 29 Jorge Wilstermann 1 Club Petrolero 3 Nacional Potosi 1 San Jose 1 Sport Boys 5 Universitario de Sucre 2 Wednesday, June 28 Blooming 4 The Strongest 1 Bolivar 1 Oriente Petrolero 0 Guabira 3 Real Potosi 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Bolivar 22 16 2 4 59 16 50 ------------------------- 2 The Strongest 22 13 2 7 47 31 41 3 Guabira 22 12 3 7 44 31 39 4 Oriente Petrolero 22 11 4 7 40 31 37 5 Blooming 22 11 1 10 39 50 34 6 Nacional Potosi 22 10 3 9 37 35 33 7 San Jose 22 7 7 8 33 32 28 8 Sport Boys 22 8 4 10 41 50 28 9 Real Potosi 22 8 1 13 30 50 25 10 Jorge Wilstermann 22 6 5 11 26 34 23 11 Club Petrolero 22 5 5 12 36 51 20 12 Universitario de Sucre 22 5 3 14 21 42 18 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Copa Libertadores