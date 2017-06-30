FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings
#World Football
June 30, 2017 / 12:55 AM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Thursday 
Thursday, June 29 
Jorge Wilstermann 1 Club Petrolero         3  
Nacional Potosi   1 San Jose               1  
Sport Boys        5 Universitario de Sucre 2  
Wednesday, June 28
Blooming          4 The Strongest          1  
Bolivar           1 Oriente Petrolero      0  
Guabira           3 Real Potosi            1  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
C1 Bolivar                22 16 2 4  59 16 50  
-------------------------
2  The Strongest          22 13 2 7  47 31 41  
3  Guabira                22 12 3 7  44 31 39  
4  Oriente Petrolero      22 11 4 7  40 31 37  
5  Blooming               22 11 1 10 39 50 34  
6  Nacional Potosi        22 10 3 9  37 35 33  
7  San Jose               22 7  7 8  33 32 28  
8  Sport Boys             22 8  4 10 41 50 28  
9  Real Potosi            22 8  1 13 30 50 25  
10 Jorge Wilstermann      22 6  5 11 26 34 23  
11 Club Petrolero         22 5  5 12 36 51 20  
12 Universitario de Sucre 22 5  3 14 21 42 18  
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Copa Libertadores

