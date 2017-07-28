Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

July 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Friday Friday, July 28 Oriente Petrolero 3 Real Potosi 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Oriente Petrolero 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 ------------------------- Blooming 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bolivar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Club Petrolero 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Guabira 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jorge Wilstermann 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nacional Potosi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sport Boys 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 The Strongest 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Universitario de Sucre 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Real Potosi 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 29 Club Petrolero v Sport Boys (1900) Universitario de Sucre v Jorge Wilstermann (2115) Sunday, July 30 Guabira v Bolivar (1900) Nacional Potosi v Blooming (1900) The Strongest v San Jose (2115)