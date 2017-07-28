FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 days ago
Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings
#World Football
July 28, 2017 / 9:31 PM / 9 days ago

Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Friday 
Friday, July 28   
Oriente Petrolero 3 Real Potosi 1  
   Standings              P W D L F A Pts 
1  Oriente Petrolero      1 1 0 0 3 1 3   
-------------------------
   Blooming               0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Bolivar                0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Club Petrolero         0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Guabira                0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Jorge Wilstermann      0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Nacional Potosi        0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   San Jose               0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Sport Boys             0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   The Strongest          0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Universitario de Sucre 0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
12 Real Potosi            1 0 0 1 1 3 0   
1: Copa Libertadores 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Saturday, July 29      
Club Petrolero         v Sport Boys        (1900)  
Universitario de Sucre v Jorge Wilstermann (2115)  
Sunday, July 30        
Guabira                v Bolivar           (1900)  
Nacional Potosi        v Blooming          (1900)  
The Strongest          v San Jose          (2115)

