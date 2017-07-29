UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

July 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 29 Club Petrolero 0 Sport Boys 0 Universitario de Sucre 2 Jorge Wilstermann 4 Friday, July 28 Oriente Petrolero 3 Real Potosi 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Jorge Wilstermann 1 1 0 0 4 2 3 ------------------------- 2 Oriente Petrolero 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 3 Club Petrolero 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 Sport Boys 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Blooming 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bolivar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Guabira 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nacional Potosi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 The Strongest 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Universitario de Sucre 1 0 0 1 2 4 0 12 Real Potosi 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 30 Guabira v Bolivar (1900) Nacional Potosi v Blooming (1900) The Strongest v San Jose (2115)