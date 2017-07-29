FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 days ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings
#World Football
July 29, 2017 / 8:58 PM / 8 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, July 29      
Club Petrolero         0 Sport Boys        0  
Universitario de Sucre 2 Jorge Wilstermann 4  
Friday, July 28        
Oriente Petrolero      3 Real Potosi       1  
   Standings              P W D L F A Pts 
1  Jorge Wilstermann      1 1 0 0 4 2 3   
-------------------------
2  Oriente Petrolero      1 1 0 0 3 1 3   
3  Club Petrolero         1 0 1 0 0 0 1   
3  Sport Boys             1 0 1 0 0 0 1   
   Blooming               0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Bolivar                0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Guabira                0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Nacional Potosi        0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   San Jose               0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   The Strongest          0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
11 Universitario de Sucre 1 0 0 1 2 4 0   
12 Real Potosi            1 0 0 1 1 3 0   
1: Copa Libertadores 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                    
Sunday, July 30      
Guabira              v Bolivar  (1900)  
Nacional Potosi      v Blooming (1900)  
The Strongest        v San Jose (2115)

