Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings
#World Football
August 5, 2017 / 1:53 AM / in 2 months

Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Friday 
Friday, August 4  
Jorge Wilstermann 3 Guabira 0  
   Standings              P W D L F A Pts 
1  Jorge Wilstermann      2 2 0 0 7 2 6   
-------------------------
2  The Strongest          2 1 0 1 6 3 3   
3  Oriente Petrolero      1 1 0 0 3 1 3   
4  San Jose               1 1 0 0 2 1 3   
5  Guabira                2 1 0 1 3 3 3   
6  Blooming               1 0 1 0 0 0 1   
6  Club Petrolero         1 0 1 0 0 0 1   
6  Nacional Potosi        1 0 1 0 0 0 1   
9  Sport Boys             2 0 1 1 1 5 1   
10 Universitario de Sucre 1 0 0 1 2 4 0   
11 Real Potosi            1 0 0 1 1 3 0   
12 Bolivar                1 0 0 1 0 3 0   
1: Copa Libertadores 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Sunday, August 6     
Club Petrolero       v Bolivar                (1900)  
Monday, August 7     
Oriente Petrolero    v Universitario de Sucre (1900)  
San Jose             v Blooming               (2115)

