Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 6 Club Petrolero 2 Bolivar 0 Friday, August 4 Jorge Wilstermann 3 Guabira 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Jorge Wilstermann 2 2 0 0 7 2 6 ------------------------- 2 Club Petrolero 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 3 The Strongest 2 1 0 1 6 3 3 4 Oriente Petrolero 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 5 San Jose 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 6 Guabira 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 7 Blooming 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 7 Nacional Potosi 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 9 Sport Boys 2 0 1 1 1 5 1 10 Universitario de Sucre 1 0 0 1 2 4 0 11 Real Potosi 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 12 Bolivar 2 0 0 2 0 5 0 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 7 Oriente Petrolero v Universitario de Sucre (1900) San Jose v Blooming (2115)