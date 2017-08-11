Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Friday Friday, August 11 Club Petrolero 1 San Jose 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Petrolero 3 2 1 0 3 0 7 ------------------------- 2 Jorge Wilstermann 2 2 0 0 7 2 6 3 Oriente Petrolero 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 4 San Jose 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 5 The Strongest 2 1 0 1 6 3 3 6 Guabira 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 7 Real Potosi 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 8 Blooming 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 9 Nacional Potosi 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 10 Sport Boys 2 0 1 1 1 5 1 11 Universitario de Sucre 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 12 Bolivar 2 0 0 2 0 5 0 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 12 Guabira v Sport Boys (1900) Sunday, August 13 Oriente Petrolero v Blooming (1900) Universitario de Sucre v Real Potosi (1900) Bolivar v Jorge Wilstermann (2000) Nacional Potosi v The Strongest (2115)