Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings
#World Football
August 11, 2017 / 8:56 PM / in 2 months

Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Friday 
Friday, August 11
Club Petrolero 1 San Jose 0  
   Standings              P W D L F A Pts 
1  Club Petrolero         3 2 1 0 3 0 7   
-------------------------
2  Jorge Wilstermann      2 2 0 0 7 2 6   
3  Oriente Petrolero      2 2 0 0 4 1 6   
4  San Jose               3 1 1 1 3 3 4   
5  The Strongest          2 1 0 1 6 3 3   
6  Guabira                2 1 0 1 3 3 3   
7  Real Potosi            2 1 0 1 2 3 3   
8  Blooming               2 0 2 0 1 1 2   
9  Nacional Potosi        2 0 1 1 0 1 1   
10 Sport Boys             2 0 1 1 1 5 1   
11 Universitario de Sucre 2 0 0 2 2 5 0   
12 Bolivar                2 0 0 2 0 5 0   
1: Copa Libertadores 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Saturday, August 12    
Guabira                v Sport Boys        (1900)  
Sunday, August 13      
Oriente Petrolero      v Blooming          (1900)  
Universitario de Sucre v Real Potosi       (1900)  
Bolivar                v Jorge Wilstermann (2000)  
Nacional Potosi        v The Strongest     (2115)

