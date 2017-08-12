FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
August 12, 2017 / 8:57 PM / 2 months ago

Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, August 12
Guabira        0 Sport Boys 2  
Friday, August 11
Club Petrolero 1 San Jose   0  
   Standings              P W D L F A Pts 
1  Club Petrolero         3 2 1 0 3 0 7   
-------------------------
2  Jorge Wilstermann      2 2 0 0 7 2 6   
3  Oriente Petrolero      2 2 0 0 4 1 6   
4  San Jose               3 1 1 1 3 3 4   
5  Sport Boys             3 1 1 1 3 5 4   
6  The Strongest          2 1 0 1 6 3 3   
7  Real Potosi            2 1 0 1 2 3 3   
8  Guabira                3 1 0 2 3 5 3   
9  Blooming               2 0 2 0 1 1 2   
10 Nacional Potosi        2 0 1 1 0 1 1   
11 Universitario de Sucre 2 0 0 2 2 5 0   
12 Bolivar                2 0 0 2 0 5 0   
1: Copa Libertadores 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, August 13      
Oriente Petrolero      v Blooming          (1900)  
Universitario de Sucre v Real Potosi       (1900)  
Bolivar                v Jorge Wilstermann (2000)  
Nacional Potosi        v The Strongest     (2115)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.