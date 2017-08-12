Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, August 12 Guabira 0 Sport Boys 2 Friday, August 11 Club Petrolero 1 San Jose 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Petrolero 3 2 1 0 3 0 7 ------------------------- 2 Jorge Wilstermann 2 2 0 0 7 2 6 3 Oriente Petrolero 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 4 San Jose 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 5 Sport Boys 3 1 1 1 3 5 4 6 The Strongest 2 1 0 1 6 3 3 7 Real Potosi 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 8 Guabira 3 1 0 2 3 5 3 9 Blooming 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 10 Nacional Potosi 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 11 Universitario de Sucre 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 12 Bolivar 2 0 0 2 0 5 0 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 13 Oriente Petrolero v Blooming (1900) Universitario de Sucre v Real Potosi (1900) Bolivar v Jorge Wilstermann (2000) Nacional Potosi v The Strongest (2115)