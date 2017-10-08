FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings
#World Football
October 8, 2017 / 8:59 PM / 11 days ago

Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Clausura match on Sunday 
Sunday, October 8
Real Potosi 1 Club Petrolero 1  
   Standings              P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Jorge Wilstermann      10 6 2 2 19 9  20  
-------------------------
2  Bolivar                10 6 2 2 16 13 20  
3  Oriente Petrolero      10 4 5 1 13 9  17  
4  The Strongest          10 4 3 3 16 11 15  
5  Club Petrolero         10 3 6 1 12 9  15  
6  Blooming               10 3 5 2 9  7  14  
7  Sport Boys             10 4 2 4 9  13 14  
8  Universitario de Sucre 10 3 3 4 14 16 12  
9  Guabira                10 3 2 5 17 19 11  
10 San Jose               10 3 1 6 13 15 10  
11 Real Potosi            10 3 1 6 12 19 10  
12 Nacional Potosi        10 1 2 7 8  18 5   
1: Copa Libertadores

