Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Oct 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Clausura match on Sunday Sunday, October 8 Real Potosi 1 Club Petrolero 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Jorge Wilstermann 10 6 2 2 19 9 20 ------------------------- 2 Bolivar 10 6 2 2 16 13 20 3 Oriente Petrolero 10 4 5 1 13 9 17 4 The Strongest 10 4 3 3 16 11 15 5 Club Petrolero 10 3 6 1 12 9 15 6 Blooming 10 3 5 2 9 7 14 7 Sport Boys 10 4 2 4 9 13 14 8 Universitario de Sucre 10 3 3 4 14 16 12 9 Guabira 10 3 2 5 17 19 11 10 San Jose 10 3 1 6 13 15 10 11 Real Potosi 10 3 1 6 12 19 10 12 Nacional Potosi 10 1 2 7 8 18 5 1: Copa Libertadores