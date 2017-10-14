Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 14 San Jose 1 Nacional Potosi 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Jorge Wilstermann 10 6 2 2 19 9 20 ------------------------- 2 Bolivar 10 6 2 2 16 13 20 3 Oriente Petrolero 10 4 5 1 13 9 17 4 The Strongest 10 4 3 3 16 11 15 5 Club Petrolero 10 3 6 1 12 9 15 6 Blooming 10 3 5 2 9 7 14 7 Sport Boys 10 4 2 4 9 13 14 8 San Jose 11 4 1 6 14 15 13 9 Universitario de Sucre 10 3 3 4 14 16 12 10 Guabira 10 3 2 5 17 19 11 11 Real Potosi 10 3 1 6 12 19 10 12 Nacional Potosi 11 1 2 8 8 19 5 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 14 Blooming v Club Petrolero (2300) Sunday, October 15 Real Potosi v Guabira (1900) Universitario de Sucre v Bolivar (1900) Jorge Wilstermann v The Strongest (2115) Sport Boys v Oriente Petrolero (2330)