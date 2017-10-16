FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings
#World Football
February 18, 2017 / 7:04 PM / 6 days ago

Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 15     
Sport Boys             1 Oriente Petrolero 1  
Jorge Wilstermann      1 The Strongest     2  
Real Potosi            2 Guabira           0  
Universitario de Sucre 1 Bolivar           2  
Saturday, October 14   
Blooming               1 Club Petrolero    0  
San Jose               1 Nacional Potosi   0  
   Standings              P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Bolivar                11 7 2 2 18 14 23  
-------------------------
2  Jorge Wilstermann      11 6 2 3 20 11 20  
3  The Strongest          11 5 3 3 18 12 18  
4  Oriente Petrolero      11 4 6 1 14 10 18  
5  Blooming               11 4 5 2 10 7  17  
6  Club Petrolero         11 3 6 2 12 10 15  
7  Sport Boys             11 4 3 4 10 14 15  
8  San Jose               11 4 1 6 14 15 13  
9  Real Potosi            11 4 1 6 14 19 13  
10 Universitario de Sucre 11 3 3 5 15 18 12  
11 Guabira                11 3 2 6 17 21 11  
12 Nacional Potosi        11 1 2 8 8  19 5   
1: Copa Libertadores

