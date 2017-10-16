Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 15 Sport Boys 1 Oriente Petrolero 1 Jorge Wilstermann 1 The Strongest 2 Real Potosi 2 Guabira 0 Universitario de Sucre 1 Bolivar 2 Saturday, October 14 Blooming 1 Club Petrolero 0 San Jose 1 Nacional Potosi 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 11 7 2 2 18 14 23 ------------------------- 2 Jorge Wilstermann 11 6 2 3 20 11 20 3 The Strongest 11 5 3 3 18 12 18 4 Oriente Petrolero 11 4 6 1 14 10 18 5 Blooming 11 4 5 2 10 7 17 6 Club Petrolero 11 3 6 2 12 10 15 7 Sport Boys 11 4 3 4 10 14 15 8 San Jose 11 4 1 6 14 15 13 9 Real Potosi 11 4 1 6 14 19 13 10 Universitario de Sucre 11 3 3 5 15 18 12 11 Guabira 11 3 2 6 17 21 11 12 Nacional Potosi 11 1 2 8 8 19 5 1: Copa Libertadores