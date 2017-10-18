Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Oct 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, October 18 Guabira 2 Universitario de Sucre 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 11 7 2 2 18 14 23 ------------------------- 2 Jorge Wilstermann 11 6 2 3 20 11 20 3 The Strongest 11 5 3 3 18 12 18 4 Oriente Petrolero 11 4 6 1 14 10 18 5 Blooming 11 4 5 2 10 7 17 6 Club Petrolero 11 3 6 2 12 10 15 7 Sport Boys 11 4 3 4 10 14 15 8 Guabira 12 4 2 6 19 22 14 9 San Jose 11 4 1 6 14 15 13 10 Real Potosi 11 4 1 6 14 19 13 11 Universitario de Sucre 12 3 3 6 16 20 12 12 Nacional Potosi 11 1 2 8 8 19 5 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, October 18 Nacional Potosi v Sport Boys (2300) Thursday, October 19 Oriente Petrolero v Bolivar (0030) Club Petrolero v Real Potosi (1900) San Jose v Jorge Wilstermann (2230) Friday, October 20 The Strongest v Blooming (0030) Sunday, October 22 Bolivar v Guabira (0000) Jorge Wilstermann v Universitario de Sucre (1900) Real Potosi v Oriente Petrolero (1900) San Jose v The Strongest (2115) Sport Boys v Club Petrolero (2330) Tuesday, October 24 Blooming v Nacional Potosi (0030)