Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 9 Club Petrolero 2 Universitario de Sucre 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar + 20 12 5 3 33 23 43 ------------------------- 2 The Strongest 20 11 4 5 35 22 37 3 Jorge Wilstermann * 20 11 3 6 36 22 33 4 San Jose 20 10 3 7 29 21 33 5 Blooming 20 7 9 4 23 15 30 6 Oriente Petrolero 20 7 7 6 26 26 28 7 Club Petrolero 21 6 7 8 23 22 25 8 Real Potosi 20 7 4 9 21 27 25 9 Universitario de Sucre 21 6 5 10 24 33 23 10 Guabira 20 6 4 10 25 32 22 11 Nacional Potosi 20 5 2 13 21 34 17 12 Sport Boys 20 4 5 11 19 38 17 ------------------------- + Added 2 points. * Deducted 3 points. 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 10 Guabira v Oriente Petrolero (1900) Jorge Wilstermann v Blooming (1900) Nacional Potosi v Bolivar (1900) San Jose v Sport Boys (1900) The Strongest v Real Potosi (1900)