Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings
December 9, 2017 / 9:01 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 9
Club Petrolero 2 Universitario de Sucre 0  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Bolivar +              20 12 5 3  33 23 43  
-------------------------
2  The Strongest          20 11 4 5  35 22 37  
3  Jorge Wilstermann *    20 11 3 6  36 22 33  
4  San Jose               20 10 3 7  29 21 33  
5  Blooming               20 7  9 4  23 15 30  
6  Oriente Petrolero      20 7  7 6  26 26 28  
7  Club Petrolero         21 6  7 8  23 22 25  
8  Real Potosi            20 7  4 9  21 27 25  
9  Universitario de Sucre 21 6  5 10 24 33 23  
10 Guabira                20 6  4 10 25 32 22  
11 Nacional Potosi        20 5  2 13 21 34 17  
12 Sport Boys             20 4  5 11 19 38 17  
-------------------------
+ Added 2 points.
* Deducted 3 points.
1: Copa Libertadores 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Sunday, December 10  
Guabira              v Oriente Petrolero (1900)  
Jorge Wilstermann    v Blooming          (1900)  
Nacional Potosi      v Bolivar           (1900)  
San Jose             v Sport Boys        (1900)  
The Strongest        v Real Potosi       (1900)

