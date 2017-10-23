Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 22 Sport Boys 1 Club Petrolero 4 Jorge Wilstermann 3 Universitario de Sucre 0 Real Potosi 1 Oriente Petrolero 0 San Jose 4 The Strongest 0 Saturday, October 21 Bolivar 3 Guabira 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 13 8 2 3 22 19 26 ------------------------- 2 Jorge Wilstermann 13 7 2 4 24 14 23 3 Oriente Petrolero 13 5 6 2 19 12 21 4 The Strongest 13 6 3 4 19 16 21 5 San Jose 13 6 1 6 21 16 19 6 Club Petrolero 13 4 7 2 16 11 19 7 Blooming 12 4 5 3 10 8 17 8 Real Potosi 13 5 2 6 15 19 17 9 Sport Boys 13 4 3 6 13 21 15 10 Guabira 13 4 2 7 19 25 14 11 Universitario de Sucre 13 3 3 7 16 23 12 12 Nacional Potosi 12 2 2 8 11 21 8 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, October 24 Blooming v Nacional Potosi (0030)