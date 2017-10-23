FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World Football
October 23, 2017 / 1:40 AM / 2 days ago

Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 22
Sport Boys        1 Club Petrolero         4  
Jorge Wilstermann 3 Universitario de Sucre 0  
Real Potosi       1 Oriente Petrolero      0  
San Jose          4 The Strongest          0  
Saturday, October 21
Bolivar           3 Guabira                0  
   Standings              P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Bolivar                13 8 2 3 22 19 26  
-------------------------
2  Jorge Wilstermann      13 7 2 4 24 14 23  
3  Oriente Petrolero      13 5 6 2 19 12 21  
4  The Strongest          13 6 3 4 19 16 21  
5  San Jose               13 6 1 6 21 16 19  
6  Club Petrolero         13 4 7 2 16 11 19  
7  Blooming               12 4 5 3 10 8  17  
8  Real Potosi            13 5 2 6 15 19 17  
9  Sport Boys             13 4 3 6 13 21 15  
10 Guabira                13 4 2 7 19 25 14  
11 Universitario de Sucre 13 3 3 7 16 23 12  
12 Nacional Potosi        12 2 2 8 11 21 8   
1: Copa Libertadores 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Tuesday, October 24  
Blooming             v Nacional Potosi (0030)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
