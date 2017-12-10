FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
May hails new optimism in Brexit talks after deal
May hails new optimism in Brexit talks after deal
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
December 10, 2017 / 9:03 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 10
Guabira           1 Oriente Petrolero      0  
Jorge Wilstermann 0 Blooming               0  
Nacional Potosi   1 Bolivar                1  
San Jose          1 Sport Boys             2  
The Strongest     6 Real Potosi            0  
Saturday, December 9
Club Petrolero    2 Universitario de Sucre 0  
   Standings              P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
C1 Bolivar +              21 12 6  3  34 24 44  
-------------------------
2  The Strongest          21 12 4  5  41 22 40  
3  Jorge Wilstermann *    21 11 4  6  36 22 34  
4  San Jose               21 10 3  8  30 23 33  
5  Blooming               21 7  10 4  23 15 31  
6  Oriente Petrolero      21 7  7  7  26 27 28  
7  Club Petrolero         21 6  7  8  23 22 25  
8  Guabira                21 7  4  10 26 32 25  
9  Real Potosi            21 7  4  10 21 33 25  
10 Universitario de Sucre 21 6  5  10 24 33 23  
11 Sport Boys             21 5  5  11 21 39 20  
12 Nacional Potosi        21 5  3  13 22 35 18  
-------------------------
C - Champion
+ Added 2 points.
* Deducted 3 points.
1: Copa Libertadores

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.