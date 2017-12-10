Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, December 10 Guabira 1 Oriente Petrolero 0 Jorge Wilstermann 0 Blooming 0 Nacional Potosi 1 Bolivar 1 San Jose 1 Sport Boys 2 The Strongest 6 Real Potosi 0 Saturday, December 9 Club Petrolero 2 Universitario de Sucre 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Bolivar + 21 12 6 3 34 24 44 ------------------------- 2 The Strongest 21 12 4 5 41 22 40 3 Jorge Wilstermann * 21 11 4 6 36 22 34 4 San Jose 21 10 3 8 30 23 33 5 Blooming 21 7 10 4 23 15 31 6 Oriente Petrolero 21 7 7 7 26 27 28 7 Club Petrolero 21 6 7 8 23 22 25 8 Guabira 21 7 4 10 26 32 25 9 Real Potosi 21 7 4 10 21 33 25 10 Universitario de Sucre 21 6 5 10 24 33 23 11 Sport Boys 21 5 5 11 21 39 20 12 Nacional Potosi 21 5 3 13 22 35 18 ------------------------- C - Champion + Added 2 points. * Deducted 3 points. 1: Copa Libertadores