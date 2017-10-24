FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings
#World Football
October 24, 2017 / 2:32 AM / in a day

Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Monday 
Monday, October 23
Blooming          4 Nacional Potosi        2  
Sunday, October 22
Sport Boys        1 Club Petrolero         4  
Jorge Wilstermann 3 Universitario de Sucre 0  
Real Potosi       1 Oriente Petrolero      0  
San Jose          4 The Strongest          0  
Saturday, October 21
Bolivar           3 Guabira                0  
   Standings              P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Bolivar                13 8 2 3 22 19 26  
-------------------------
2  Jorge Wilstermann      13 7 2 4 24 14 23  
3  Oriente Petrolero      13 5 6 2 19 12 21  
4  The Strongest          13 6 3 4 19 16 21  
5  Blooming               13 5 5 3 14 10 20  
6  San Jose               13 6 1 6 21 16 19  
7  Club Petrolero         13 4 7 2 16 11 19  
8  Real Potosi            13 5 2 6 15 19 17  
9  Sport Boys             13 4 3 6 13 21 15  
10 Guabira                13 4 2 7 19 25 14  
11 Universitario de Sucre 13 3 3 7 16 23 12  
12 Nacional Potosi        13 2 2 9 13 25 8   
1: Copa Libertadores

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
