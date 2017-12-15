Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Dec 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, December 14 Oriente Petrolero 2 Sport Boys 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Bolivar + 21 12 6 3 34 24 44 ------------------------- 2 The Strongest 21 12 4 5 41 22 40 3 Jorge Wilstermann * 21 11 4 6 36 22 34 4 San Jose 21 10 3 8 30 23 33 5 Blooming 21 7 10 4 23 15 31 6 Oriente Petrolero 22 7 7 8 28 30 28 7 Club Petrolero 21 6 7 8 23 22 25 8 Guabira 21 7 4 10 26 32 25 9 Real Potosi 21 7 4 10 21 33 25 10 Universitario de Sucre 21 6 5 10 24 33 23 11 Sport Boys 22 6 5 11 24 41 23 12 Nacional Potosi 21 5 3 13 22 35 18 ------------------------- C - Champion + Added 2 points. * Deducted 3 points. 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 17 Bolivar v Universitario de Sucre (1900) Club Petrolero v Blooming (1900) Guabira v Real Potosi (1900) Nacional Potosi v San Jose (1900) The Strongest v Jorge Wilstermann (1900)