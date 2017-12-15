FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings
#World Football
December 15, 2017 / 2:29 AM / 2 days ago

Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Thursday 
Thursday, December 14
Oriente Petrolero 2 Sport Boys 3  
   Standings              P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
C1 Bolivar +              21 12 6  3  34 24 44  
-------------------------
2  The Strongest          21 12 4  5  41 22 40  
3  Jorge Wilstermann *    21 11 4  6  36 22 34  
4  San Jose               21 10 3  8  30 23 33  
5  Blooming               21 7  10 4  23 15 31  
6  Oriente Petrolero      22 7  7  8  28 30 28  
7  Club Petrolero         21 6  7  8  23 22 25  
8  Guabira                21 7  4  10 26 32 25  
9  Real Potosi            21 7  4  10 21 33 25  
10 Universitario de Sucre 21 6  5  10 24 33 23  
11 Sport Boys             22 6  5  11 24 41 23  
12 Nacional Potosi        21 5  3  13 22 35 18  
-------------------------
C - Champion
+ Added 2 points.
* Deducted 3 points.
1: Copa Libertadores 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Sunday, December 17  
Bolivar              v Universitario de Sucre (1900)  
Club Petrolero       v Blooming               (1900)  
Guabira              v Real Potosi            (1900)  
Nacional Potosi      v San Jose               (1900)  
The Strongest        v Jorge Wilstermann      (1900)

