#World Football
October 28, 2017 / 11:11 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 28   
Universitario de Sucre 1 Oriente Petrolero 0  
   Standings              P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Bolivar                13 8 2 3 22 19 26  
-------------------------
2  Jorge Wilstermann      13 7 2 4 24 14 23  
3  Oriente Petrolero      14 5 6 3 19 13 21  
4  The Strongest          13 6 3 4 19 16 21  
5  Blooming               13 5 5 3 14 10 20  
6  San Jose               13 6 1 6 21 16 19  
7  Club Petrolero         13 4 7 2 16 11 19  
8  Real Potosi            13 5 2 6 15 19 17  
9  Universitario de Sucre 14 4 3 7 17 23 15  
10 Sport Boys             13 4 3 6 13 21 15  
11 Guabira                13 4 2 7 19 25 14  
12 Nacional Potosi        13 2 2 9 13 25 8   
1: Copa Libertadores 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Sunday, October 29   
Guabira              v Jorge Wilstermann (1900)  
Sport Boys           v The Strongest     (1900)  
Bolivar              v Club Petrolero    (2000)  
Real Potosi          v Nacional Potosi   (2115)  
Monday, October 30   
Blooming             v San Jose          (0030)

