Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, December 17 Bolivar 1 Universitario de Sucre 2 Club Petrolero 1 Blooming 1 Guabira 3 Real Potosi 0 Nacional Potosi 3 San Jose 1 The Strongest 1 Jorge Wilstermann 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Bolivar + 22 12 6 4 35 26 44 ------------------------- 2 The Strongest 22 12 4 6 42 24 40 3 Jorge Wilstermann * 22 12 4 6 38 23 37 4 San Jose 22 10 3 9 31 26 33 5 Blooming 22 7 11 4 24 16 32 6 Oriente Petrolero 22 7 7 8 28 30 28 7 Guabira 22 8 4 10 29 32 28 8 Club Petrolero 22 6 8 8 24 23 26 9 Universitario de Sucre 22 7 5 10 26 34 26 10 Real Potosi 22 7 4 11 21 36 25 11 Sport Boys 22 6 5 11 24 41 23 12 Nacional Potosi 22 6 3 13 25 36 21 ------------------------- C - Champion + Added 2 points. * Deducted 3 points. 1: Copa Libertadores