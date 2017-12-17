FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings
#World Football
December 17, 2017 / 9:04 PM / 2 days ago

Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 17
Bolivar         1 Universitario de Sucre 2  
Club Petrolero  1 Blooming               1  
Guabira         3 Real Potosi            0  
Nacional Potosi 3 San Jose               1  
The Strongest   1 Jorge Wilstermann      2  
   Standings              P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
C1 Bolivar +              22 12 6  4  35 26 44  
-------------------------
2  The Strongest          22 12 4  6  42 24 40  
3  Jorge Wilstermann *    22 12 4  6  38 23 37  
4  San Jose               22 10 3  9  31 26 33  
5  Blooming               22 7  11 4  24 16 32  
6  Oriente Petrolero      22 7  7  8  28 30 28  
7  Guabira                22 8  4  10 29 32 28  
8  Club Petrolero         22 6  8  8  24 23 26  
9  Universitario de Sucre 22 7  5  10 26 34 26  
10 Real Potosi            22 7  4  11 21 36 25  
11 Sport Boys             22 6  5  11 24 41 23  
12 Nacional Potosi        22 6  3  13 25 36 21  
-------------------------
C - Champion
+ Added 2 points.
* Deducted 3 points.
1: Copa Libertadores

