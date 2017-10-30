FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings
#World Football
October 30, 2017 / 2:28 AM / a day ago

Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 29     
Blooming               2 San Jose          0  
Bolivar                2 Club Petrolero    0  
Guabira                0 Jorge Wilstermann 1  
Real Potosi            2 Nacional Potosi   1  
Sport Boys             1 The Strongest     5  
Saturday, October 28   
Universitario de Sucre 1 Oriente Petrolero 0  
   Standings              P  W D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Bolivar                14 9 2 3  24 19 29  
-------------------------
2  Jorge Wilstermann      14 8 2 4  25 14 26  
3  The Strongest          14 7 3 4  24 17 24  
4  Blooming               14 6 5 3  16 10 23  
5  Oriente Petrolero      14 5 6 3  19 13 21  
6  Real Potosi            14 6 2 6  17 20 20  
7  San Jose               14 6 1 7  21 18 19  
8  Club Petrolero         14 4 7 3  16 13 19  
9  Universitario de Sucre 14 4 3 7  17 23 15  
10 Sport Boys             14 4 3 7  14 26 15  
11 Guabira                14 4 2 8  19 26 14  
12 Nacional Potosi        14 2 2 10 14 27 8   
1: Copa Libertadores

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
