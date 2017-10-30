Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 29 Blooming 2 San Jose 0 Bolivar 2 Club Petrolero 0 Guabira 0 Jorge Wilstermann 1 Real Potosi 2 Nacional Potosi 1 Sport Boys 1 The Strongest 5 Saturday, October 28 Universitario de Sucre 1 Oriente Petrolero 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 14 9 2 3 24 19 29 ------------------------- 2 Jorge Wilstermann 14 8 2 4 25 14 26 3 The Strongest 14 7 3 4 24 17 24 4 Blooming 14 6 5 3 16 10 23 5 Oriente Petrolero 14 5 6 3 19 13 21 6 Real Potosi 14 6 2 6 17 20 20 7 San Jose 14 6 1 7 21 18 19 8 Club Petrolero 14 4 7 3 16 13 19 9 Universitario de Sucre 14 4 3 7 17 23 15 10 Sport Boys 14 4 3 7 14 26 15 11 Guabira 14 4 2 8 19 26 14 12 Nacional Potosi 14 2 2 10 14 27 8 1: Copa Libertadores